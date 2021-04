Cogliano scored a goal on his only shot and dished out four hits Saturday in a 3-2 win over Carolina.

The 33-year-old got his stick on a Mark Pysyk shot in front of the net, opening the scoring less than four minutes into the game. It was the fourth goal of the season for Cogliano, who hadn't topped three since 2017-18 with Anaheim. The goal also ended his stretch of 10 straight games without a point.