Cogliano (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Friday's Game 7 against Colorado, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Cogliano was able to finish Wednesday's Game 6, but he looked a tad shaken up after blocking a shot during that contest, which may explain his absence for Friday's must-win match. If the Stars are able to advance, the 33-year-old winger will set his sights on returning for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.