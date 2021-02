Cogliano registered an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Cogliano earned the secondary helper on a Radek Faksa goal in the second period, as the Stars' third line combined for their fifth goal Tuesday. The 33-year-old Cogliano has done well recently with three points in his last four games. He's added 12 shots, 13 hits and a plus-1 rating in seven appearances overall.