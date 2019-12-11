Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Points in consecutive games
Cogliano registered an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Devils.
Cogliano connected Blake Comeau's pass to Radek Faksa for the opening goal just 1:42 into the game. Offense has been hard to come by for Cogliano this season -- the 32-year-old has six points to go with 25 shots and 37 hits in 31 games this year.
