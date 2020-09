Cogliano had an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.

Cogliano has racked up a pair of assists in the last five games since returning from a stint with an injury and a run of healthy scratches. The 33-year-old forward isn't expected to be a big factor on the scoresheet in a bottom-six role. He has just two helpers, 17 shots on goal and 50 hits in 20 playoff games.