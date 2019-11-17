Cogliano (lower body) managed an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers.

The usually-durable Cogliano was forced to miss one game with the injury, but he set up Blake Comeau's third-period tally Saturday in his return. It was his first point since Oct. 24. Cogliano has just three assists, 27 hits and 10 PIM in 20 games this year -- those numbers aren't enough to interest most fantasy owners.