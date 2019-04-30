Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Scores shorthanded
Cogliano scored his second goal of the playoffs during Monday's 4-3 loss to the Blues in Game 3.
The goal came shorthanded as Roman Polak sat in the box with a high-sticking infraction. Cogliano has two points -- both goals -- through nine games this postseason.
