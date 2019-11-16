Cogliano (lower body) is expected back in Dallas' lineup Saturday against the Oilers, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

According to DeFranks' intel, Cogliano will slot into a third-line role following his one-game absence. The 32-year-old has been a fantasy nightmare so far this season, with only two assists in 19 games. He should largely be ignored in fantasy, outside of deeper leagues.