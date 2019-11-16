Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Set to play Saturday
Cogliano (lower body) is expected back in Dallas' lineup Saturday against the Oilers, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
According to DeFranks' intel, Cogliano will slot into a third-line role following his one-game absence. The 32-year-old has been a fantasy nightmare so far this season, with only two assists in 19 games. He should largely be ignored in fantasy, outside of deeper leagues.
