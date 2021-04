Cogliano recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Cogliano picked up a loose puck after a turnover and sent Blake Comeau on a breakaway for the Stars' fourth goal. The assist was Cogliano's third point in five games in April. The 33-year-old forward has 10 points, 60 shots, 59 hits and a plus-3 rating through 36 appearances this year.