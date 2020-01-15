Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Sets up equalizer
Cogliano had an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Cogliano has just 10 points to go with 42 shots on goal, 62 hits and 20 PIM in 45 games this season. He's not likely to interest fantasy owners in most formats given the relative lack of offense.
