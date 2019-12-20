Play

Cogliano dished an assist and fired two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Cogliano served up the assist to Jason Dickinson. December has treated Cogliano fairly well -- four of his eight points this year have come in eight games this month. The 32-year-old has 33 shots, 39 hits and 18 PIM in 35 contests this season.

