Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Sets up game-tying goal
Cogliano dished an assist and fired two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.
Cogliano served up the assist to Jason Dickinson. December has treated Cogliano fairly well -- four of his eight points this year have come in eight games this month. The 32-year-old has 33 shots, 39 hits and 18 PIM in 35 contests this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.