Cogliano (undisclosed) skated Saturday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Cogliano exited Thursday's exhibition game against the Predators with an apparent injury, but he appears to be on track to suit up for Monday's round-robin matchup with Vegas. The 33-year-old winger picked up 14 points in 68 games during the regular season.
