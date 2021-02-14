Cogliano posted an assist and two shots on net in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
Cogliano set up Jason Dickinson on a clean passing play to open the scoring at 5:49 of the second period. The assist snapped a four-game point drought for Cogliano. He has four points, 21 shots, a plus-3 rating and 17 hits through 12 appearances this season.
