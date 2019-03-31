Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Sparks rally with goal
Cogliano scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.
He has accumulated two goals and a helper in his last five games, but with only five hits and seven shots in that span. Cogliano has six points in 30 games with the Stars and 17 points in 76 overall appearances this season in what's been his worst offensive campaign in his career. Not helping matters is his average of 11:35 per game since being traded to Dallas, limiting his ability to get involved in the offense.
