Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Struggling recently
Cogliano has been held off the scoresheet in his last five games.
Cogliano has been limited to two assists in 17 games overall this year. The veteran forward has added 23 hits and 16 shots on goal. Even if he can pick up the pace on offense, it would be hard for fantasy owners to justify adding the 32-year-old.
