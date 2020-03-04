Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Stuck in slump
Cogliano has no points in his last eight games.
The 32-year-old forward has eight shots on goal, nine hits and six blocked shots in that span. Cogliano has managed only 13 points in 65 contests. He's at risk of missing the 20-point threshold for a second straight year. At this point of his career, he's probably not on the fantasy radar.
