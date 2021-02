Cogliano scored a goal on three shots and added three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Cogliano now has two goals through six contests, but both tallies have come in the last three games. The durable 33-year-old has added 10 shots on goal and 12 hits. With the Stars at nearly full strength at forward, expect Cogliano to work in a third-line role for most of the season. It's a mainly defensive role with little scoring upside.