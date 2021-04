Cogliano scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Cogliano got the Stars on the board while Jamie Oleksiak was in the penalty box for a tripping minor early in the third period. The 33-year-old Cogliano has two goals through four games in April. He's at nine points, 58 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-2 rating through 35 contests overall. His tally Tuesday was his first shorthanded point since the 2017-18 campaign.