Cogliano scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

The veteran winger scored the opening goal for the Stars late in the first period and helped set up Andrej Sekera in the second to give the club a 2-1 lead, but Cogliano's efforts weren't enough to get Dallas a win. It's his first multi-point performance of the season, and through 23 games he has a mere three goals and seven points, a pace that isn't likely to increase given his bottom-six role.