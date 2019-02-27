Cogliano (upper body) will not play Thursday against the Kings, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Thursday will mark the first game of Cogliano's 12-year career that the veteran will miss due to injury. The Ontario native sustained the injury in Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights -- Cogliano got hit by Ryan Reaves and went straight to the locker room. The winger was taking over duties in the second line with Jamie Benn (upper body) out, but Benn's status has yet to be determined.