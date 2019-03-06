Stars' Andrew Cogliano: Will play Thursday
Cogliano (upper body) will be back in the lineup against Colorado on Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Cogliano will return to action versus the Avs following a three-game stint on the shelf. The winger was stuck in a nine-game pointless streak prior to getting hurt and will almost certainly miss the 30-point mark for the first time since 2014-15 when he came one point shy (29). Even with Radek Faksa (neck) doubtful, Cogliano figures to slot into a bottom-six role.
