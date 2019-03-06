Cogliano (upper body) will be back in the lineup against Colorado on Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cogliano will return to action versus the Avs following a three-game stint on the shelf. The winger was stuck in a nine-game pointless streak prior to getting hurt and will almost certainly miss the 30-point mark for the first time since 2014-15 when he came one point shy (29). Even with Radek Faksa (neck) doubtful, Cogliano figures to slot into a bottom-six role.