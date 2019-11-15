Refuting an earlier report, Cogliano (lower body) won't play in Thursday's game against Vancouver, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It was originally reported that Cogliano wouldn't miss Thursday's game after exiting Wednesday's contest earlier. His absence will open the door for Rhett Gardiner to enter the lineup on the team's fourth line. Cogliano's next chance to suit up is Saturday against the Oilers.