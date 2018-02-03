Stars' Andrew O'Brien: Acquired by Dallas, bound for AHL Texas

The Predators traded O'Brien to the Stars on Saturday, with forward Mark McNeill going the other way.

It's already been determined that O'Brien will start out with AHL Texas. He hasn't played in an NHL game since the Ducks originally took him in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, but the Stars' Achilles heel had been suspect play on the blue line before shoring up that area this season, and O'Brien should serve as a nice organizational depth option in case the defensive corps gets ravaged by injuries.