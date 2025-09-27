Bibeau will start in goal on the road in Saturday's preseason game against the Avalanche, per the NHL media site.

This is Bibeau's second appearance of the preseason as he continues to try to earn a two-way deal while with the Stars on a tryout. He stopped all four shots he faced in his first outing of the exhibition slate. If he ends up with AHL Texas, Bibeau will compete with Remi Poirier and Ben Kraws for playing time.