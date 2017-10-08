Stars' Antoine Roussel: Already racking up penalty minutes
Roussel earned four penalty minutes in Saturday's loss to the Blues.
If you're rostering Roussel, you're probably hoping for a few penalty minutes. So, you're probably happier than Ken Hitchcock that Roussel has 10 penalty minutes through the season's first two contests.
