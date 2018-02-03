Stars' Antoine Roussel: Back in action Saturday

Roussel (sinus infection) will rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Wild, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.

Roussel has been dealing with some sinus issues, putting an end to a recent stretch in which he totaled two points (both assists) in the last three games and racked up 12 penalty minutes. The winger may reach the fringes of some fantasy leagues when his involvement across the board is factored in, but Roussel remains largely off the fantasy radar in standard formats.