Stars' Antoine Roussel: Back in action Saturday
Roussel (sinus infection) will rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Wild, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.
Roussel has been dealing with some sinus issues, putting an end to a recent stretch in which he totaled two points (both assists) in the last three games and racked up 12 penalty minutes. The winger may reach the fringes of some fantasy leagues when his involvement across the board is factored in, but Roussel remains largely off the fantasy radar in standard formats.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...