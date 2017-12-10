Stars' Antoine Roussel: Could play Monday

Roussel (elbow) could be active against the Rangers on Monday, according to Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site.

Roussel missed four games with an illness before playing in Saturday's game against the Golden Knights. The 28-year-old winger won't practice on Sunday, but head coach Ken Hitchcock believes he should be good to suit up.

