Stars' Antoine Roussel: Could play Monday
Roussel (elbow) could be active against the Rangers on Monday, according to Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site.
Roussel missed four games with an illness before playing in Saturday's game against the Golden Knights. The 28-year-old winger won't practice on Sunday, but head coach Ken Hitchcock believes he should be good to suit up.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...