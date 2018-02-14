Stars' Antoine Roussel: Dealing with back spasms
Roussel was held out of practice Wednesday due to back spasms, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Roussel has been hampered by vaiours maladies throughout the season that have cost him eight games. Even when healthy, the winger is struggling to produce, as he is bogged down in an 18-game goal drought. The Frenchman has added a mere three helpers during his goalless streak, along with 30 PIM and 25 shots. If the 27-year-old can't figure out how to start producing soon, he seems destined to be dropped to a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...