Stars' Antoine Roussel: Dealing with back spasms

Roussel was held out of practice Wednesday due to back spasms, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Roussel has been hampered by vaiours maladies throughout the season that have cost him eight games. Even when healthy, the winger is struggling to produce, as he is bogged down in an 18-game goal drought. The Frenchman has added a mere three helpers during his goalless streak, along with 30 PIM and 25 shots. If the 27-year-old can't figure out how to start producing soon, he seems destined to be dropped to a bottom-six role.