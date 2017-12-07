Stars' Antoine Roussel: Game-time call Thursday

Roussel (illness) is questionable for Thursday's tilt in St. Louis, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Though no information has been given about Roussel's illness itself, he's clearly dealing with something more than the sniffles seeing that he's already missed three games. Averaging 13 goals per season over the last four campaigns, Roussel has proven to be a solid depth contributor, but it may be best to steer clear of including the sixth-year Star in lineups with his health in question.