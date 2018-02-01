Stars' Antoine Roussel: Game-time decision Thursday
Roussel's (sinus infection) status for Thursday's game will be updated closer tot he opening faceoff, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Roussel missed Tuesday's matchup with the Kings because of the ailment, but he does appear to have a shot at returning Thursday when the Stars travel to Phoenix to take on the Coyotes. Official word on his status should surface during warmups, but Roussel's 14 points (five goals, nine assists) likely limit the sets of eyes concerned about his status to those in deep leagues.
