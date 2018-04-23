Stars' Antoine Roussel: Notches 17 points in 2017-18
Roussel lit the lamp five times and supplied 12 assists, while also pitching in 126 penalty minutes in 2017-18.
Although Roussel lined up on the second line at the end of the season, he just averaged 12:25 of ice time on the year and never received the benefit of playing with either Jamie Benn or Tyler Seguin, which certainly would've provided a boost to his points total. As usual, the Frenchman really made his gritty game felt by opponents, as his 126 penalty minutes was third most in the NHL, and he also dished in 104 hits. The 28-year-old was unable to log 20-points however for the first time since 2012-13, but will return to Dallas for the last season of his four year contract in 2017-18.
