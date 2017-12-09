Stars' Antoine Roussel: On track to return Saturday

Roussel (illness) is expected to play in Saturday evening's contest against the Golden Knights, NHL.com reports.

The Frenchman must've had quite the nasty illness, as it caused him to miss the past four games. At any rate, we're projecting Roussel (eight points in 25 games) to reprise his role in the bottom six alongside Radek Faksa and Tyler Pitlick.

