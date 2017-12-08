Stars' Antoine Roussel: Out again Thursday

Roussel (illness) won't play Thursday against the Blues.

Roussel was considered a game-time call for Thursday's tilt, so it seems as though he's likely on the verge of returning to action, although he'll have to wait until Saturday against Vegas for his next opportunity to return to the lineup. The 28-year-old winger has notched three goals and eight points in 25 games this campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories