Stars' Antoine Roussel: Out Saturday with illness

Roussel will miss Saturday's matchup with the Blackhawks due to illness, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Roussel's absence paired with Martin Hanzal's (hamstring) week-to-week designation led to the team's recalling of Curtis McKenzie on Saturday. McKenzie will likely draw into the lineup as a result, with Roussel's next opportunity to return arriving Sunday against the Avalanche.

