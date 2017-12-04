Stars' Antoine Roussel: Out Sunday

Roussel (illness) will be scratched against Colorado on Sunday.

This will mark the second straight game Roussel has missed, and his sickness appears to be worse than previously thought. The Frenchman has only posted eight points (three goals, five assists) in 25 games, but he's been very successful at getting under his opponent's skin and has racked up the ninth most penalty minutes (47) in the NHL thus far. Roussel can return next against Nashville on Wednesday.