Stars' Antoine Roussel: Out Thursday
Roussel (sinus infection) will not play Thursday in Arizona, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Roussel was a game-time decision for Thursday's tilt and will now miss his second consecutive game following the All-Star break. With just 14 points in 44 games, the 28-year-old forward's absence shouldn't break too many fantasy teams. Look for Roussel to return on Saturday against the Wild.
