Stars' Antoine Roussel: Projected to play Tuesday
Roussel (illness) is expected to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Predators.
Roussel has missed the Stars' last two games due to an illness, but he was able to participate in Tuesday's morning skate, which was the first indication he'd likely be available for the evening's matchup with Nashville. The 28-year-old winger, who has notched three goals and eight points in 25 contests this campaign, will occupy a bottom-six role against the Predators.
