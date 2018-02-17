Stars' Antoine Roussel: Questionable for Sunday

Roussel (back) took a skate before practice and took the ice during the session briefly before leaving, leaving his status in question for Sunday's matchup with the Sharks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Roussel skipped Friday's matchup against the Blues due to back spasms that surfaced during practice Wednesday. More information on his status should appear on game day after another night of resting his back. If he's unable to go, Gemel Smith could draw into the lineup once again.