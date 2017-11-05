Stars' Antoine Roussel: Records multi-point night Saturday
Roussel tallied a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Sabres.
The feisty winger was a multi-category stud with four penalty minutes and two hits to go along with his first points in the last five games. Roussel will continue to garner some value in deeper leagues that count such peripheral stats, but with only three points in 14 games, his fantasy value in standard formats remains quite limited.
