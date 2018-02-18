Stars' Antoine Roussel: Returning Sunday
Roussel (back) will return to the lineup Sunday against the Sharks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Roussel missed just one game with his back injury. The 28-year-old winger has five goals and 14 points in 49 games this season. There are likely better options in most fantasy leagues.
