Stars' Antoine Roussel: Ruled out Wednesday
Roussel (elbow) will watch Wednesday's contest with the Islanders from the press box, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Wednesday's game will be the second that Roussel has missed through the injury, although bench boss Ken Hitchcock indicated that a return is near when he stated that the Frenchman could play in one or both of the remaining games on their road trip -- Friday in New Jersey and Saturday in Philadelphia. Look for the team to provide an additional update regarding Roussel's health prior to Friday's tilt.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...