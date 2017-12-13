Stars' Antoine Roussel: Ruled out Wednesday

Roussel (elbow) will watch Wednesday's contest with the Islanders from the press box, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Wednesday's game will be the second that Roussel has missed through the injury, although bench boss Ken Hitchcock indicated that a return is near when he stated that the Frenchman could play in one or both of the remaining games on their road trip -- Friday in New Jersey and Saturday in Philadelphia. Look for the team to provide an additional update regarding Roussel's health prior to Friday's tilt.