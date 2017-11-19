Stars' Antoine Roussel: Sandpaper and scoring leader against Oil

Roussel scored a goal and added two assists on Saturday afternoon in a 6-3 win over the Oilers. He also picked up 12 PIM.

Roussel was at his irritating best Saturday skating beside Jamie Benn. Remarkably, he has struggled this season and these points double his tally for 2017-18. Still, check your wire because Roussel can deliver value as an agitator when he slots onto a scoring line.