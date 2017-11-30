Stars' Antoine Roussel: Starting to register points

Roussel had an assist and a plus-1 rating in the Stars' win over the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Over the last five games, Roussel has posted two goals and three assists, along with 16 penalty minutes. Though his ice time has been limited, this is the kind of play most owners hope to see from him. Solid secondary scoring and lots of time in the sin bin.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories