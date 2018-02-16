Stars' Antoine Roussel: Status doesn't look good Friday

Roussel (back) did not participate in morning skate Friday, and it appears that Jason Dickinson will need to take his spot in the lineup Friday night against the Blues, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Frenchman reportedly is dealing with back spasms, and his expected absence could weaken a penalty kill that's been on point for most of the season -- it ranks ninth in the league with a stave-off percentage of 82.2 percent. However, it shouldn't be too difficult to find a replacement-level option in most fantasy leagues, as Roussel has compiled only 14 points (five goals, nine assists) through 49 games.