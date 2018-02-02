Stars' Antoine Roussel: Status quo

Roussel (sinus) will once again be a game-time call ahead of Saturday's clash with the Wild, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Roussel has already missed two games due to his lingering sinus issue, with the potential for a third. Gemel Smith served as Roussel's fill-in for the Stars' previous two clashes and should continue to do so Saturday if the Frenchman is unavailable.