Stars' Antoine Roussel: Status quo
Roussel (sinus) will once again be a game-time call ahead of Saturday's clash with the Wild, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Roussel has already missed two games due to his lingering sinus issue, with the potential for a third. Gemel Smith served as Roussel's fill-in for the Stars' previous two clashes and should continue to do so Saturday if the Frenchman is unavailable.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...