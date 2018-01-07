Stars' Antoine Roussel: Strong defensive effort Saturday
Roussel misfired three times against the Oilers on Saturday, but he did block a season-high three shots in the 5-1 home win.
Roussel has been rather stagnant in the offensive zone since the beginning of December, pitching in only four points through 12 games. However, he's maintained an outstanding 55.3 Corsi For percentage on the season, which goes to show that he's been dominant in the possession game to help a Dallas team that is just four points away from the Central Division-leading Jets.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...