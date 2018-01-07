Stars' Antoine Roussel: Strong defensive effort Saturday

Roussel misfired three times against the Oilers on Saturday, but he did block a season-high three shots in the 5-1 home win.

Roussel has been rather stagnant in the offensive zone since the beginning of December, pitching in only four points through 12 games. However, he's maintained an outstanding 55.3 Corsi For percentage on the season, which goes to show that he's been dominant in the possession game to help a Dallas team that is just four points away from the Central Division-leading Jets.