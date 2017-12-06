Stars' Antoine Roussel: Surprise scratch Tuesday
Roussel (illness) wasn't able to play Tuesday against the Predators.
Roussel was fully expected to return to the lineup Tuesday, so his absence came as a complete surprise. The veteran winger was able to practice again Wednesday, putting him on track to return to action Thursday against the Blues. However, due to the unpredictability of his lingering illness, Roussel's owners should plan on checking back prior to puck drop Thursday evening for confirmation on his status against St. Louis.
More News
-
Stars' Antoine Roussel: Projected to play Tuesday•
-
Stars' Antoine Roussel: Out Sunday•
-
Stars' Antoine Roussel: Out Saturday with illness•
-
Stars' Antoine Roussel: Starting to register points•
-
Stars' Antoine Roussel: Sandpaper and scoring leader against Oil•
-
Stars' Antoine Roussel: Records multi-point night Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...