Stars' Antoine Roussel: Surprise scratch Tuesday

Roussel (illness) wasn't able to play Tuesday against the Predators.

Roussel was fully expected to return to the lineup Tuesday, so his absence came as a complete surprise. The veteran winger was able to practice again Wednesday, putting him on track to return to action Thursday against the Blues. However, due to the unpredictability of his lingering illness, Roussel's owners should plan on checking back prior to puck drop Thursday evening for confirmation on his status against St. Louis.