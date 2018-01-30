Stars' Antoine Roussel: Unavailable Tuesday

Roussel (nose) won't play Tuesday against the Kings, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Roussel's absence will test the Stars' depth up front, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as the 28-year-old winger's lack of offensive upside keeps him off the radar in most season-long formats. He'll hope to overcome his nasal infection in time for Thursday's matchup with the Coyotes.