Khudobin and the Stars' game versus Tampa Bay on Saturday has been postponed due to power issues in the Dallas area.

Khudobin will have to wait for Monday's matchup with the Panthers for his next potential opportunity to get between the pipes. He's had a somewhat disappointing start to the season, having posted a 3-3-1 record while registering a 2.75 GAA and a .902 save percentage through his first seven appearances.