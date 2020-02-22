Stars' Anton Khudobin: Allows goal in relief outing
Khudobin stopped nine of 10 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Blues.
Khudobin played 35:15 in the contest in relief of Ben Bishop, who allowed four goals before getting the hook. Khudobin remained at 14-7-2 while he improved his GAA to 2.31 with a .926 save percentage through 25 outings. The 33-year-old is 3-0-1 with just 11 goals allowed through five appearances in February -- he could be in line for Sunday's start against the Blackhawks.
